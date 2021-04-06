Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,646 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $647,266,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,518,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,568,000 after acquiring an additional 222,477 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Truist downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

