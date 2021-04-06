Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,451 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

