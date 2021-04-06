Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,714 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3,820.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

