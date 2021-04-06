Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 325,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.55% of Voya Financial worth $40,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,154,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,003,000 after buying an additional 1,096,394 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2,355.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,698,000 after buying an additional 500,743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth $17,396,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2,331.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 260,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 249,655 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $65.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

