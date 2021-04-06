Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $3.96

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $881.09 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00006858 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00059289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00021500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.37 or 0.00654667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00078684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00031281 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a token. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.