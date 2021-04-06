Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading Down 5.3%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.46. 57,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,260,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vuzix news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vuzix by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

