Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.17. 134,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 534,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Vy Global Growth Company Profile (NYSE:VYGG)

Vy Global Growth intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.