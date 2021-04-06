W Green Pay (WGP) One Day Volume Tops $74,762.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $229,508.68 and $74,762.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00058915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.79 or 0.00664749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00078896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars.

