W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Brokerages expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to post $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the lowest is $3.01 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.85.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after buying an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 507,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,058,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $407.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $245.17 and a 12-month high of $427.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.