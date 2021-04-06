Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.48% from the stock’s previous close.

WAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Neuson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €21.70 ($25.53).

WAC opened at €20.72 ($24.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €9.46 ($11.13) and a twelve month high of €21.16 ($24.89). The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

