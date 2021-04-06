Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €24.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

WAC has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.70 ($25.53).

WAC stock opened at €20.72 ($24.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.23. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €9.46 ($11.13) and a 52-week high of €21.16 ($24.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

