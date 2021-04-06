Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €24.00 by Berenberg Bank

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

WAC has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.70 ($25.53).

WAC stock opened at €20.72 ($24.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.23. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €9.46 ($11.13) and a 52-week high of €21.16 ($24.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.60.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

