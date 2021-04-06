Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 781,650 shares.The stock last traded at $25.18 and had previously closed at $25.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,932,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 739,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $22,168,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 731.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 656,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $673,000.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

