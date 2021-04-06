Wade Financial Advisory Inc Purchases 127,371 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 153.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,371 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF makes up about 3.8% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned about 0.68% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTF. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 61,154 shares during the period.

INTF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.18. 1,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,238. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $29.44.

