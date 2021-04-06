Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 2,747 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.64. 3,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,093. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.76. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

