Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Trimmed by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,345,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,337,000 after buying an additional 295,680 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,453,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

