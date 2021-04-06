Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $55.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance traded as high as $57.05 and last traded at $56.62, with a volume of 22726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 10,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 358,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.