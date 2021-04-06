Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $2.21 on Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00003795 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $159.68 million and approximately $145.96 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,127.30 or 0.03646434 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030781 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

