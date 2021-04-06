Wanchain (WAN) 1-Day Volume Tops $23.65 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003241 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $318.54 million and $23.65 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00053760 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $186.90 or 0.00321397 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00033051 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012918 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,934.32 or 0.03326311 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

