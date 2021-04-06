Warburg Research Analysts Give Grammer (ETR:GMM) a €23.50 Price Target

Grammer (ETR:GMM) has been assigned a €23.50 ($27.65) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.
GMM stock opened at €25.80 ($30.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.57 and its 200 day moving average is €20.32. The stock has a market cap of $390.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31. Grammer has a 1-year low of €12.62 ($14.85) and a 1-year high of €27.00 ($31.76).
About Grammer
