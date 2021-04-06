Warburg Research Analysts Give Grammer (ETR:GMM) a €23.50 Price Target

Grammer (ETR:GMM) has been assigned a €23.50 ($27.65) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

GMM stock opened at €25.80 ($30.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.57 and its 200 day moving average is €20.32. The stock has a market cap of $390.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31. Grammer has a 1-year low of €12.62 ($14.85) and a 1-year high of €27.00 ($31.76).

Get Grammer alerts:

About Grammer

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.