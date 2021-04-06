Warburg Research Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €102.00 Price Target

Stratec (ETR:SBS) received a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Stratec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Stratec alerts:

Shares of Stratec stock opened at €112.60 ($132.47) on Tuesday. Stratec has a fifty-two week low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a fifty-two week high of €145.00 ($170.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of €117.32 and a 200 day moving average of €121.21.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.