Warburg Research Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €72.00 Price Target

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.79 ($91.52).

ETR SAX opened at €70.25 ($82.65) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €73.23 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.21. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €51.30 ($60.35) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.31.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

