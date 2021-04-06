Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

WHR opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Thursday. Warehouse REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 89.13 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 131 ($1.71). The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24. The company has a market cap of £552.32 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.43.

In other news, insider Stephen Barrow purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

