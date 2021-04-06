Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Stake Trimmed by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,919 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMG. State Street Corp increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

WMG opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

