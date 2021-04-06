Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 940,926 shares.The stock last traded at $35.27 and had previously closed at $34.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

