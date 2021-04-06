Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Up to $16.95

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $17.41. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 954 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $900.73 million, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

