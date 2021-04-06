Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,898 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Washington Federal worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Washington Federal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

WAFD stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

