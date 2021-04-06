Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $120.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Washington Federal pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Washington Federal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 24.41% 7.59% 0.88% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Washington Federal and First National of Nebraska, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Federal currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.06%. Given Washington Federal’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Washington Federal and First National of Nebraska’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.32 $173.44 million $2.00 15.51 First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Summary

Washington Federal beats First National of Nebraska on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; debit and credit cards; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states. It offers demand deposits, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other products. The Bank also provides trust services, safe deposit boxes, cash management, and investment services. It makes loans, such as individual consumer loans, agricultural, real estate, and commercial loans. The company also has subsidiaries, which provide merchant credit card processing and other services. In February, the Bank and TROY Systems, a division of TROY Group, entered into an agreement creating a payment solutions partnership. Under the agreement, the Bank would serve as a reseller for TROY Systems' entire eCheck SecureÂ product line and TROY would use the Bank as a sponsoring bank for its ACH processing operation. First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lauritzen Corporation

