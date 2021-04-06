Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Sets New 52-Week High at $131.99

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $131.99 and last traded at $131.38, with a volume of 15726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,109,000 after buying an additional 22,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after buying an additional 79,781 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

