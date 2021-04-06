Waters (NYSE:WAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $300.91

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $300.91 and last traded at $299.76, with a volume of 2329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.35 and a 200-day moving average of $246.37.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Waters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

