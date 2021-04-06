Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Trading 2.8% Higher

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 221 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 219 ($2.86). 994,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 449,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £561.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 209.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 178.45.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Watkin Jones’s previous dividend of $5.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Watkin Jones’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.