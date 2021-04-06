Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Watsco worth $24,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

WSO stock opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.16 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

