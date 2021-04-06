wave edu coin (WEC) Market Cap Tops $83,117.99

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $83,117.99 and approximately $3.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded down 50.4% against the dollar. One wave edu coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00073893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00286182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00106002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.83 or 0.00759086 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,091.63 or 0.99579674 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com

