Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 79% higher against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $17.79 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00073952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00273103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00115108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.81 or 0.00761787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,884.66 or 0.99581857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017550 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

