Waves (WAVES) Price Up 8.5% This Week

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. Waves has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $175.52 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.52 or 0.00023177 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Waves Coin Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,774,806 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

