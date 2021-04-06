WAX (WAXP) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market cap of $418.32 million and approximately $122.89 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 64% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00038252 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,716,827,663 coins and its circulating supply is 1,549,652,402 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

