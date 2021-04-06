WazirX Market Capitalization Hits $861.72 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. WazirX has a total market cap of $861.72 million and $454.85 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $3.63 or 0.00006265 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded 417.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00073626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.01 or 0.00293573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00103168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.80 or 0.00752550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00029476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012015 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

