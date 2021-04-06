WebDollar (WEBD) Price Tops $0.0003

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One WebDollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WebDollar has traded 280.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a market cap of $4.23 million and $12,952.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WebDollar Profile

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 16,996,987,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,049,038,871 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar

WebDollar Coin Trading

