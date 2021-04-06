Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HPGLY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: HPGLY):

3/25/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/23/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/23/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/19/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/17/2021 – Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $99.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.65.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

