Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roku (ROKU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU):

4/5/2021 – Roku is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $367.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $480.00.

3/30/2021 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $367.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $480.00.

3/22/2021 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Roku was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $518.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $414.00 to $519.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $475.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $240.00 to $400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $420.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/19/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $410.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $430.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $275.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Roku had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $390.00.

2/12/2021 – Roku had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

ROKU traded up $27.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.01. 163,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 495,515 shares of company stock worth $211,613,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Roku by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $84,828,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

