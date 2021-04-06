Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for adidas (ADS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for adidas (FRA: ADS):

3/26/2021 – adidas was given a new €280.00 ($329.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – adidas was given a new €290.00 ($341.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – adidas was given a new €317.00 ($372.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – adidas was given a new €215.00 ($252.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – adidas was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – adidas was given a new €358.00 ($421.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – adidas was given a new €280.00 ($329.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – adidas was given a new €305.00 ($358.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ADS stock traded up €4.55 ($5.35) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €270.75 ($318.53). 496,011 shares of the company traded hands. adidas AG has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €283.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €281.26.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.