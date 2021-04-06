Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2021 – ADMA Biologics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – ADMA Biologics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – ADMA Biologics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/26/2021 – ADMA Biologics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – ADMA Biologics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – ADMA Biologics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/17/2021 – ADMA Biologics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ADMA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 46,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,982. The company has a market capitalization of $170.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

