Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for So-Young International (SY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for So-Young International (NASDAQ: SY):

3/29/2021 – So-Young International had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – So-Young International had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – So-Young International had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – So-Young International had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 606,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,854. So-Young International Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.75 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in So-Young International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

