Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aroundtown (AT1)

4/1/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.20 ($8.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €5.20 ($6.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €6.90 ($8.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €6.30 ($7.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.90 ($9.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.90 ($9.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.25 ($8.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €5.20 ($6.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €6.30 ($7.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Aroundtown was given a new €7.90 ($9.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aroundtown stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €6.25 ($7.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €6.09 and its 200 day moving average is €5.52. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Aroundtown SA has a 52-week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of €6.41 ($7.54).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

