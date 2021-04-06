Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DraftKings (DKNG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) recently:

3/29/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

3/16/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $72.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $84.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $72.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $67.00.

2/25/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $80.00.

DKNG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,691,225. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.91.

Get DraftKings Inc alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank boosted its stake in DraftKings by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DraftKings by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.