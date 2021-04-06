Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 104,438 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,404 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,438 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of U.S. Silica worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth $8,811,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,768,000 after buying an additional 300,662 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 116,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $898.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

