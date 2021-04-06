Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 10,683 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of El Pollo Loco worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOCO stock opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.74.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

LOCO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

