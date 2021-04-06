Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 8,189 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total value of $6,388,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,502,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $100,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,341. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $645.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

