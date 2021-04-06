Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,405 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of Flushing Financial worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the third quarter worth about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

FFIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

