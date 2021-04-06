Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Avid Technology worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVID. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

In other news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $684,140. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $979.22 million, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

