Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 28,292 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.35% of The Marcus worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 47.5% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,276,477.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,997.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,161 shares of company stock worth $2,563,584. 28.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $665.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

